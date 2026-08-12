Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration cancels 10 Ayurvedic manufacturers' licenses
Maharashtra's Food and Drugs Administration just canceled the licenses of 10 Ayurvedic drug manufacturers in Pune, Baramati, and Nashik after a major inspection sweep.
Out of 434 factories checked, 135 more have been put on notice for not following the rules and now have to explain themselves.
FDA finds violations, Tukaram Mundhe warns
Inspectors found missing qualified staff, broken or absent quality control labs, and some pretty unhygienic workspaces.
There were also problems with incomplete records, wrong manufacturing dates on labels, and not enough safeguards to prevent medicines from getting mixed up.
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe stressed that these standards are about keeping people safe, adding that companies ignoring the rules will face strict action.