Maharashtra government buys Mumbai 22-story Air India building for ₹1,600cr
India
Big news for Mumbai! The Maharashtra government just bought the landmark 22-story Air India building for ₹1,600 crore.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was there as the deal was signed.
The plan? Move various state departments, currently scattered around South Mumbai, into this single spot to make things simpler and more efficient.
Air India building 6-month overhaul
Before anyone moves in, the building's getting a makeover with new air conditioning and elevators, which should take about six months.
Originally designed by New York architect John Burgee in 1974, it used to be Air India's main office until it shifted to Delhi years ago.
The sale money will help AIAHL repay debt.