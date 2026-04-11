Mild earthquake hits Maharashtra's Hingoli, no reports of casualties

Damage assessment

Minor structural damage reported in 1 village

Despite the tremors being felt across a wide area, there have been no immediate reports of casualties. However, some minor structural damage was reported in Pangra Shinde village, where cracks appeared in houses and community halls. Hingoli Collector Rahul Gupta confirmed this, saying he had received images showing these damages. "Our teams are heading to the site to assess the situation and record the exact extent of the losses," he added.