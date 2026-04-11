Mild earthquake hits Maharashtra's Hingoli, no reports of casualties
What's the story
An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude struck the Hingoli district in Maharashtra's Marathwada region on Saturday morning. The tremors were felt in the neighboring Nanded and Parbhani districts as well. The National Centre for Seismology recorded the earthquake at 8:45am with its epicenter located at a depth of 10km below ground level at Shirli village in Vasmat taluka, Nanded district officials said.
Damage assessment
Minor structural damage reported in 1 village
Despite the tremors being felt across a wide area, there have been no immediate reports of casualties. However, some minor structural damage was reported in Pangra Shinde village, where cracks appeared in houses and community halls. Hingoli Collector Rahul Gupta confirmed this, saying he had received images showing these damages. "Our teams are heading to the site to assess the situation and record the exact extent of the losses," he added.
Precautionary measures
Authorities issue safety measures for residents
Local authorities have advised residents to stay calm and follow safety protocols after the earthquake. Emergency response teams in Nanded and Parbhani districts are on standby as a precautionary measure. The authorities also recommended people living in houses with tin-sheet roofs to remove heavy stones placed on top for support, advising them to secure the sheets with bolts instead. In case of further tremors or unusual sounds, residents have been advised to immediately move to open spaces and inform authorities.