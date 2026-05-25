Maharashtra hits 47°C, Mumbai cuts water supply 10% from May 15
Maharashtra is really feeling the heat right now, literally. With temperatures hitting up to 47 degrees Celsius, water levels in Mumbai's lakes have dropped so low that the city cut water supply by 10% starting May 15.
Officials are trying to stretch what's left until August, since this year's monsoon isn't looking promising.
Chandrapur, Akola face water crisis
It's even tougher in rural areas like Chandrapur and Akola, where people rely on tankers or dig pits for any water they can find.
Many wells and hand pumps aren't working, and some villages are stuck drinking unsafe water.
Delays in key projects like pipelines and barrages haven't helped, plus over 500 cases of heatstroke have been reported so far.
The scramble for clean water has led to fights at refill points and real worries about health risks from contaminated sources.