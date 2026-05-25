Maharashtra hits 47°C, Mumbai cuts water supply 10% from May 15

Chandrapur, Akola face water crisis

It's even tougher in rural areas like Chandrapur and Akola, where people rely on tankers or dig pits for any water they can find.

Many wells and hand pumps aren't working, and some villages are stuck drinking unsafe water.

Delays in key projects like pipelines and barrages haven't helped, plus over 500 cases of heatstroke have been reported so far.

The scramble for clean water has led to fights at refill points and real worries about health risks from contaminated sources.