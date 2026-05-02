Maharashtra HSC results 2026 declared with nearly 90% pass rate
India
The Maharashtra Class 12 results are out!
This year, nearly 90% of students cleared the HSC exams, a big moment for everyone who sat for them.
You can check your score right now on mahahsscboard.in or hscresult.mkcl.org.
Download HSC mark sheet from mahahsscboard.in
To grab your mark sheet, just head to mahahsscboard.in and follow the link for HSC result 2026.
Log in with your details, double-check everything looks right, and download it.
If you prefer, you can also use hscresult.mkcl.org or digilocker.gov.in, so you've got options!