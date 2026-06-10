Maharashtra is considering farm loan waiver expansion to 5.75L farmers

Scheme aims to help 55.72L farmers

The scheme aims to help 55.72 lakh farmers by waiving crop loans taken between April 2019 and March 2025 (up to ₹2 lakh per farmer).

Farmers who pay back their loans on time can also get a ₹50,000 bonus.

But there are some exclusions, like salaried folks earning over ₹25,000 a month and income-tax payers, which has sparked criticism from opposition leaders and farmer groups.

Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharne says the government is listening and may tweak the rules so more people qualify.