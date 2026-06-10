Maharashtra is considering farm loan waiver expansion to 5.75L farmers
Maharashtra's government is thinking about expanding its new farm loan waiver scheme, approved by the state Cabinet on June 2, to include 5.75 lakh more farmers who missed out in previous rounds.
If approved, the total cost could rise by ₹1,400 crore to ₹37,985 crore.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked officials to draw up a plan for this possible extension.
Scheme aims to help 55.72L farmers
The scheme aims to help 55.72 lakh farmers by waiving crop loans taken between April 2019 and March 2025 (up to ₹2 lakh per farmer).
Farmers who pay back their loans on time can also get a ₹50,000 bonus.
But there are some exclusions, like salaried folks earning over ₹25,000 a month and income-tax payers, which has sparked criticism from opposition leaders and farmer groups.
Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharne says the government is listening and may tweak the rules so more people qualify.