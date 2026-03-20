Maharashtra land records scam affects 1.5L farmers

Government orders inquiry, 5-year audit

After MLA Anil Parab brought up the issue, the government set up an inquiry and launched a five-year audit across the state.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called it a "major administrative lapse."

The government has directed that officials found to have committed irregularities in more than 30 cases, or where serious fraud is detected, be placed under immediate suspension and have criminal cases registered against them, while less severe cases will see internal investigations.

The state says it's working to fix records and protect farmers' rights going forward.