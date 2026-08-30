Maharashtra launches review, shifts hostels to messes for tribal students
Maharashtra just rolled out two big moves to support tribal students.
First, officials are revisiting reports on the deaths of students in government and aided ashram schools (including a major one from 2016) to figure out what went wrong and how to fix it.
Second, the government is switching hostels from cash allowances to mess-based food services in "A," "B" and "C" class municipal corporations, divisional cities and district-level areas, aiming for better meals and less hassle.
Maharashtra commissioner must prepare time-bound plan
The review focuses on causes like snakebites, sickness, and accidents in ashram schools.
The commissioner has to prepare a time-bound implementation plan for approval, and after approval has three months to implement it and submit an action taken report.
Meanwhile, hostel students who used to get food money in their bank accounts will soon have access to organized mess facilities, a change they have been asking for.
Officials have three months to set this up smoothly so no one misses a meal during the transition.