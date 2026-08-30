Maharashtra launches review, shifts hostels to messes for tribal students

The review focuses on causes like snakebites, sickness, and accidents in ashram schools.

The commissioner has to prepare a time-bound implementation plan for approval, and after approval has three months to implement it and submit an action taken report.

Meanwhile, hostel students who used to get food money in their bank accounts will soon have access to organized mess facilities, a change they have been asking for.

Officials have three months to set this up smoothly so no one misses a meal during the transition.