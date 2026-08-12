Maharashtra mandates basic Marathi for Ola, Uber, Rapido app-based drivers

Drivers who can't converse in Marathi could get their driving license suspended for up to three months, and their driving license can be canceled after the competent authority issues a written notice.

The state is also offering a 105-day Marathi training program at transport offices to help drivers out.

More than 1.10 lakh non-Marathi-speaking passenger vehicle drivers have completed the four-hour training program, and those who complete training will get certificates at an event in Thane this August.