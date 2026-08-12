Maharashtra mandates basic Marathi for Ola, Uber, Rapido app-based drivers
Maharashtra has made it a rule: if you drive for Ola, Uber, or Rapido, you'll need to understand and speak basic Marathi.
This update, announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, is part of the state's new Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026 and now covers all app-based cab drivers.
Non-Marathi drivers face license suspension, training
Drivers who can't converse in Marathi could get their driving license suspended for up to three months, and their driving license can be canceled after the competent authority issues a written notice.
The state is also offering a 105-day Marathi training program at transport offices to help drivers out.
More than 1.10 lakh non-Marathi-speaking passenger vehicle drivers have completed the four-hour training program, and those who complete training will get certificates at an event in Thane this August.