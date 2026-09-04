Maharashtra mandates FDA permission for serving food at events

Event hosts must fill out a detailed form for the local FDA office, listing caterers, ingredients, and where the raw materials come from.

Only licensed caterers are allowed. Plus, inspectors will be checking up on big gatherings throughout the year.

If something is off, they are required to take action within two weeks.

As FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde puts it, "The demand for food rises sharply during festivals and hence there is a higher chance of adulteration as increased demand gives people economic incentive to mix adulterated or substandard food products in the system, hence we have decided to take action," said Munde.