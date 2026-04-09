Maharashtra mandates Marathi test for Mira-Bhayandar auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers
India
Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in Mira-Bhayandar will soon have to clear a Marathi language test, thanks to a verification drive from the Maharashtra government.
The move, affecting more than 12,000 drivers for now (and going statewide after May 1, 2026), is meant to fix issues with how licenses are given out and make sure drivers can communicate with locals.
RTO tests risk suspension, 15-year residency
Tests will happen at local RTOs, and failing could mean suspension of your license or permit.
The government also wants to stop people from getting permits without living in Maharashtra for 15 years, a rule that's sometimes been skipped.