Maharashtra ministers meet hunger-striking Manoj Jarange Patil demanding Kunbi certificates
India
Maratha reservation protests are heating up in Maharashtra, with key towns shut and highways blocked.
The state government has sent ministers to talk with Manoj Jarange Patil, a Maratha leader on his sixth day of a hunger strike, who is demanding Kunbi caste certificates so Marathas can get OBC reservations.
OBC groups oppose Kunbi certificate bid
OBC groups aren't happy about the idea, saying Marathas are considered upper castes.
This standoff has made life tough in several districts and on a highway.