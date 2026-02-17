Maharashtra: Minority status for 75 schools put on pause

Bribes involved? Investigation called into the matter

Minority status lets schools skip certain quotas and teacher requirements.

Now, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar has called for an investigation into how these certificates were granted so quickly.

State Minority Commission Chair Pyare Khan called it "deeply disturbing" and wants a full probe into thousands of such schools.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar claims bribes were involved—up to ₹25 lakh per certificate—and is demanding serious action against those responsible.

Two Akola schools have already lost their special status as fallout continues.