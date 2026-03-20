Maharashtra owes ₹2,930 crore to private schools for RTE admissions
India
For the past decade, the Maharashtra government hasn't fully paid private schools for teaching students under the Right to Education (RTE) quota, leaving a huge ₹2,930 crore bill.
About ₹1,727 crore has been disbursed while ₹2,930 crore remains outstanding, and payments have been delayed and released in small tranches.
Schools are cutting back on facilities and teaching quality
Because of these unpaid dues, many schools have had to cut back on facilities, teaching quality, and even staff salaries, especially in cities like Pune.
Some schools are warning they might not admit students from economically weaker backgrounds if payments don't come through.
School groups are now asking for higher reimbursements to keep things running smoothly for everyone.