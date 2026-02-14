Maharashtra: Patil's son caught pressing EVM button inside polling booth

Action taken in case

The Maharashtra State Election Commission ordered the suspension of a polling officer and a police constable (Anna Savata Budhe and Gajanan Sitaram Rajut) and launched further investigations. An FIR has also been filed against Patil.

Officials say only registered voters are permitted near the EVM; the minimum voting age is 18 under Article 326 of the Constitution.

Interestingly, a similar case happened that same day in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with another politician's son, putting extra focus on upholding election rules for everyone.