Maharashtra: Patil's son caught pressing EVM button inside polling booth
A 14-year-old boy—son of NCP candidate Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil—was caught on video pressing an EVM button inside a polling booth during the February 7 local elections in Solapur, Maharashtra.
Letting a minor into the booth breaks strict election rules meant to protect voter privacy and the integrity of voting.
The incident quickly went viral, raising questions about how it was allowed to happen.
Action taken in case
The Maharashtra State Election Commission ordered the suspension of a polling officer and a police constable (Anna Savata Budhe and Gajanan Sitaram Rajut) and launched further investigations. An FIR has also been filed against Patil.
Officials say only registered voters are permitted near the EVM; the minimum voting age is 18 under Article 326 of the Constitution.
Interestingly, a similar case happened that same day in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with another politician's son, putting extra focus on upholding election rules for everyone.