Maharashtra plans barricades, nets for Atal Setu after 12 deaths
India
After a worrying rise in suicides on the Atal Setu bridge, India's longest sea bridge linking South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra is stepping up safety.
Since the bridge opened in January 2024, there have been 15 suicide incidents or attempts, leading to 12 deaths.
The government now plans to put up barricades and nets along vulnerable stretches to help prevent more tragedies.
Police committee to assess bridge safety
Atal Setu currently has emergency call boxes, CCTV cameras, and patrol teams, plus barriers along most of its length. Still, some gaps remain.
To tackle this, a police-led committee will look into extra safety measures for trouble spots.
Officials hope these changes make the bridge safer for everyone who uses it daily.