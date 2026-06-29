Maharashtra plans barricades, nets for Atal Setu after 12 deaths India Jun 29, 2026

After a worrying rise in suicides on the Atal Setu bridge, India's longest sea bridge linking South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra is stepping up safety.

Since the bridge opened in January 2024, there have been 15 suicide incidents or attempts, leading to 12 deaths.

The government now plans to put up barricades and nets along vulnerable stretches to help prevent more tragedies.