Maharashtra police bust interstate TET leak, arrest 3 with papers
India
Big news for anyone following the Maharashtra TET: an interstate paper leak racket just got busted.
Police nabbed three men from Bihar and Haryana in the Kongaon area with leaked question papers, phones, cards, and cash.
Turns out, these papers were actually the real deal meant for the June 28 exam.
MSCE: no re-registration, online exam committee
The good news: if you were set to take the TET, you do not need to re-register or pay again for the rescheduled test.
MSCE officials have promised this after concerns from students and opposition parties.
Plus, a new committee is looking into making future state exams online to help prevent leaks like this one.