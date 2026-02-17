Maharashtra: Police case against family after goat slaughter sparks protests
India
Things got tense in Talegaon village, Maharashtra, after right-wing groups protested the goat slaughter by Golab Baba Shaikh for a wedding feast on February 15, 2026.
The event happened despite requests to avoid it because of a temple celebration happening at the same time, leading to protests and road blockades calling for police action.
Family has left Talegaon
Police have filed a case against five members of the Shaikh family for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
With safety concerns rising—especially after stones were reportedly thrown at their vehicle—the family has left Talegaon.
No arrests have been made yet.