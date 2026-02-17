Maharashtra: Police case against family after goat slaughter sparks protests India Feb 17, 2026

Things got tense in Talegaon village, Maharashtra, after right-wing groups protested the goat slaughter by Golab Baba Shaikh for a wedding feast on February 15, 2026.

The event happened despite requests to avoid it because of a temple celebration happening at the same time, leading to protests and road blockades calling for police action.