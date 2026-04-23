Maharashtra police parade teen Ayaan Ahmed to recover phone

SIT handling probe after 8 arrests

So far, eight people have been arrested and a 47-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is handling the case.

Police have seized a Thar SUV and items that appeared to be pistols linked to the investigation, though Ahmed's lawyers say they're just air guns used primarily for agricultural purposes.

Officials are still checking. Statements from a minor girl involved have been recorded, but no new arrests have been made yet as the probe continues.