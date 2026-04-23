Maharashtra police parade teen Ayaan Ahmed to recover phone
India
Maharashtra police publicly paraded 19-year-old Ayaan Ahmed, the main accused in the Amravati sexual abuse case, to help recover a mobile phone he sold before his arrest.
This phone could have key evidence and is now with forensic experts.
A video of the parade went viral on social media.
SIT handling probe after 8 arrests
So far, eight people have been arrested and a 47-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is handling the case.
Police have seized a Thar SUV and items that appeared to be pistols linked to the investigation, though Ahmed's lawyers say they're just air guns used primarily for agricultural purposes.
Officials are still checking. Statements from a minor girl involved have been recorded, but no new arrests have been made yet as the probe continues.