Maharashtra prepares district plans as IMD forecasts 88% rainfall
Maharashtra is gearing up for a tough monsoon season, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts only 88% of normal rainfall this year, mostly thanks to El Nino.
Areas like Marathwada, western Vidarbha, and parts of north Maharashtra could feel the pinch even more.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has rolled out district-level plans to help farmers manage during these dry months.
Fadnavis seeks farm loan CIBIL relief
Less rain means kharif crops might struggle and rabi sowing could get delayed across the state's huge farmland.
To ease things, Fadnavis has asked banks to drop CIBIL score checks for crop loans and wants nationalized banks to lend more freely.
The state is also closely tracking fertilizer stocks using GIS mapping, and has suspended or canceled the licenses of around 400 shops accused of unfair sales practices, so farmers aren't left stranded.