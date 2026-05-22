Maharashtra prepares district plans as IMD forecasts 88% rainfall

Fadnavis seeks farm loan CIBIL relief

Less rain means kharif crops might struggle and rabi sowing could get delayed across the state's huge farmland.

To ease things, Fadnavis has asked banks to drop CIBIL score checks for crop loans and wants nationalized banks to lend more freely.

The state is also closely tracking fertilizer stocks using GIS mapping, and has suspended or canceled the licenses of around 400 shops accused of unfair sales practices, so farmers aren't left stranded.