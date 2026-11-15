Maharashtra proposes ₹75,000 maximum fine for packaged product cheating

These tougher rules won't just hit manufacturers: they'll also apply to packers, marketers, and e-commerce platforms.

The government is inviting public feedback within 15 days of the Nov. 2 draft notification before making it official.

Offenses are sorted by seriousness: fines start at ₹25,000 for petrol pumps and CNG/LPG retailers for the first offense and ₹75,000 for the second, with later offenses becoming non-compoundable; for manufacturers, packers, marketers and e-commerce platforms, the penalty can go as high as ₹2 lakh for subsequent violations.

The main goal? Making sure you actually get what you pay for when you buy anything pre-packaged.