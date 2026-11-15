Maharashtra proposes ₹75,000 maximum fine for packaged product cheating
Maharashtra is set to crack down harder on cheating with packaged products.
If companies mess with weights or measurements, they could soon face fines up to ₹75,000, way up from the old ₹3,000 limit.
First-time offenders get a ₹25,000 penalty, and if they keep breaking the rules, their business registration could even be suspended.
Maharashtra rules cover packers, marketers, e-commerce
These tougher rules won't just hit manufacturers: they'll also apply to packers, marketers, and e-commerce platforms.
The government is inviting public feedback within 15 days of the Nov. 2 draft notification before making it official.
Offenses are sorted by seriousness: fines start at ₹25,000 for petrol pumps and CNG/LPG retailers for the first offense and ₹75,000 for the second, with later offenses becoming non-compoundable; for manufacturers, packers, marketers and e-commerce platforms, the penalty can go as high as ₹2 lakh for subsequent violations.
The main goal? Making sure you actually get what you pay for when you buy anything pre-packaged.