Maharashtra public employees 1.7 million begin indefinite strike over pensions
India
About 1.7 million government, semi-government, and education sector workers in Maharashtra have started an indefinite strike.
They're upset because the revised pension scheme implemented on March 1, 2024 still hasn't been put into action, leaving many worried about their future security.
Delay in issuing revised pension notification
The main issue is the government's delay in officially issuing the revised pension scheme notification.
Without it, retirees can't access their benefits—something unions say is unfair and stressful for workers counting on that money.
State enforces no work no pay
The state has called the strike "misconduct" and rolled out a strict "No Work, No Pay" policy, so anyone joining in won't get paid during this period.