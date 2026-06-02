Maharashtra reports 286 heatstroke cases and 6 confirmed deaths
India
Maharashtra's summer has been rough, with 286 people suffering from heatstroke between March and May (six confirmed deaths and five suspected).
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) saw the highest number of cases at 46, followed by Nandurbar, Gadchiroli, and Nagpur.
Other districts like Wardha, Amravati, Nanded, and Yavatmal also reported double-digit cases.
Brahmapuri hit 45.7C on May 29
The heat wave pushed temperatures to extreme levels: Brahmapuri in Vidarbha hit a scorching 45.7 degrees Celsius on May 29.
Several other places like Chandrapur, Wardha, Amravati, and Pune crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark.
Heatstroke is a medical emergency; immediate medical attention can make all the difference during such intense heat.