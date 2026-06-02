Maharashtra reports 286 heatstroke cases and 6 confirmed deaths India Jun 02, 2026

Maharashtra's summer has been rough, with 286 people suffering from heatstroke between March and May (six confirmed deaths and five suspected).

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) saw the highest number of cases at 46, followed by Nandurbar, Gadchiroli, and Nagpur.

Other districts like Wardha, Amravati, Nanded, and Yavatmal also reported double-digit cases.