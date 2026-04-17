Maharashtra requires taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers to demonstrate Marathi proficiency

Unions oppose testing at 59 RTOs

Testing will happen at 59 regional transport offices, or RTOs, across the state, including Mumbai.

But not everyone's on board: driver unions and legal experts have pushed back, saying it could hurt drivers who already struggle financially.

Advocate Faiyaz Alam Shaikh has even asked for a one-year grace period so drivers can get free language training before any penalties kick in.

During recent pilot tests, some drivers did fall short on language skills, but officials say no one's being punished yet. They're just gathering data for now.