Maharashtra requires taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers to demonstrate Marathi proficiency
Maharashtra is rolling out a new rule: by May 1, 2026, all auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers will need to show they can read and answer job-related questions in Marathi.
The idea is to make rides smoother for everyone by making sure drivers can communicate with passengers in the local language.
Unions oppose testing at 59 RTOs
Testing will happen at 59 regional transport offices, or RTOs, across the state, including Mumbai.
But not everyone's on board: driver unions and legal experts have pushed back, saying it could hurt drivers who already struggle financially.
Advocate Faiyaz Alam Shaikh has even asked for a one-year grace period so drivers can get free language training before any penalties kick in.
During recent pilot tests, some drivers did fall short on language skills, but officials say no one's being punished yet. They're just gathering data for now.