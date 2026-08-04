Maharashtra resident doctors to begin indefinite strike from August 5
Resident doctors across Maharashtra are set to begin an indefinite strike from midnight on August 5.
They're upset about a new rule that lets homeopathy practitioners prescribe modern medicines after just a six-month course (BHMS-CCMP).
For the first 24 hours, emergency services will stay open, but outpatient care, scheduled surgeries, and routine duties in government medical colleges will pause statewide.
MARD seeks pause on BHMS-CCMP registration
The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) is asking for the BHMS-CCMP registration process to be paused until courts decide and proper regulations are set.
They say talks with the government haven't helped so far, and they're also pushing for solutions to long-standing issues affecting resident doctors.
If nothing changes, even emergency services could stop from August 6 onwards.
Central MARD reiterated that "The Central MARD reiterates that this agitation is not against any system of medicine or its practitioners. The movement is solely aimed at ensuring that any policy affecting patient care is implemented only after due legal scrutiny, scientific evaluation, and establishment of an appropriate regulatory framework."