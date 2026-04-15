Maharashtra restores school fee committees after break since 2024
India
Maharashtra just brought back committees to keep an eye on school fees in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Each committee is led by a retired judge and will handle parents' complaints about high or unfair fees.
This move comes after a break since 2024 and aims to make fee structures more transparent.
Retired judges to head fee panels
Retired judges M S Gupta (Mumbai), S S Gulhane (Pune), OP Jaiswal (Nagpur), and KR Devsarkar (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) are heading these panels, with education officials as member secretaries.
There's also a state-level committee led by former High Court judge MG Gaikwad to review bigger issues.
The goal: to stop sudden fee hikes and sort out old complaints so students and parents get a fair deal at school.