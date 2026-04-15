Maharashtra restores school fee committees after break since 2024 India Apr 15, 2026

Maharashtra just brought back committees to keep an eye on school fees in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Each committee is led by a retired judge and will handle parents' complaints about high or unfair fees.

This move comes after a break since 2024 and aims to make fee structures more transparent.