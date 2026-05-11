Maharashtra: Over 229 heatstrokes cases reported since March

Maharashtra is witnessing a sharp rise in heatstroke cases this summer, with over 229 such incidents reported since March 1, 2026. The state has also recorded at least two heat-related deaths so far. The worst-affected regions are Vidarbha and Marathwada, where temperatures have crossed 44 degrees Celsius in some areas. This is a significant increase from last year's nearly 100 cases during the same period.

Precautionary measures IMD issues heatwave warnings for several parts of Maharashtra The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for several parts of Maharashtra. The IMD has advised people to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours. Health authorities have also released guidelines urging citizens to stay hydrated, wear light cotton clothes, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities between noon and 4pm.

At-risk populations Outdoor workers, senior citizens most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses Outdoor workers, traffic police personnel, delivery agents, farmers, senior citizens, and children are among those most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Extended exposure to extreme heat often leads to dehydration. This can cause symptoms such as dizziness, which may impair coordination. In addition, individuals may experience nausea and vomiting. Confusion and disorientation can also set in. In severe cases, prolonged heat exposure can escalate to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, where vital organs may begin to fail.

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