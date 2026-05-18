NEET-UG leak: CBI probes coaching entrepreneur known as 'M Sir'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a major investigation into the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG paper leak case. The probe is now focused on Shivraj Motegaonkar, a prominent coaching entrepreneur from Maharashtra's Latur, who is popularly known as "M Sir," News18 reported, citing sources. Motegaonkar is the founder of Renukai Career Centre (RCC), one of the largest NEET and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) coaching networks in Maharashtra .

Leak allegations Motegaonkar suspected of distributing leaked papers According to CBI sources, investigators suspect that Motegaonkar may have gotten hold of the NEET-UG question paper nearly 10 days before the exam. He is accused of distributing copies to several people, including an accused named Vivek Patil. The agency is now analyzing electronic devices seized during searches at RCC-linked premises, such as mobile phones and laptops, to find out how the paper was accessed and leaked.

Network reach Investigators looking into Motegaonkar's coaching network Motegaonkar has built RCC into a major coaching brand across Maharashtra, with nearly 40,000 students annually. However, investigators are now looking into whether people in the coaching ecosystem had access to confidential examination material through alleged connections with insiders involved in the National Testing Agency's (NTA) paper-setting process. CBI teams have questioned Motegaonkar several times in Latur and Pune as part of their investigation.

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Arrests made Arrests of key players in the education sector The investigation has also zeroed in on Professor PV Kulkarni, a retired chemistry faculty member from Latur, who has been arrested. Kulkarni is accused of leaking Chemistry-related questions by misusing his position in the NTA's paper-setting process. Another major arrest was that of Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Pune-based biology lecturer. She is also accused of leaking portions of the Botany and Zoology sections while being part of the NTA's subject expert panel.

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Similarities discovered Evidence gathering underway after parent complaint The case gained traction after a parent complained that an RCC mock exam had 42 questions similar to those in the actual NEET-UG paper. Investigators are now examining test series, question patterns, and digital records for evidence of prior access to the exam. A social media video featuring Motegaonkar is also under scrutiny as it allegedly shows him asking students about matches between RCC's test series and the actual paper.