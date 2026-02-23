Maharashtra Sadan, 2 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails
On Monday, Maharashtra Sadan—where top Maharashtra officials stay during Delhi visits—got an email warning about a bomb on the premises.
Army Public School and Air Force Bal Bharti School in Delhi also received similar threats the same day.
Police quickly launched search operations and heightened security at Maharashtra Sadan, while bomb disposal squads, dog squads and the fire department were deployed at the schools.
Cyber cell involved to trace source
No suspicious items or explosives have been found at the schools. As a precaution, Army Public School was vacated for a thorough check.
Police say they're tracking down who sent the emails, with the cyber cell now involved to trace the source.
A senior police officer told news agency PTI regarding the threat to Army Public School, "So far, nothing suspicious has been found."