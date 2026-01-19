Maharashtra sees nearly 60% drop in influenza cases
Good news for Maharashtra—flu cases and deaths dropped sharply in 2025 after a tough 2024.
The state saw cases fall from over 2,300 to just under 950, and deaths went from 72 down to eight.
Health officials credit this big improvement to better prevention and faster treatment.
What made the difference?
Hospitals set up special isolation wards, ramped up vaccinations (especially for pregnant women, healthcare workers, and people with health risks), and brought private hospitals on board for swine flu care.
The state also boosted antiviral supplies, ran awareness campaigns, and trained medical staff—measures officials said were intended to improve readiness if flu season hit hard again.