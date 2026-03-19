Maharashtra: Spas to need police nod for starting operations

New guidelines will cover licensing, worker safety, cross-gender massages

Spas have been linked to several human trafficking cases recently, with at least 21 women allegedly pushed into the flesh trade in 2025, reports of an incident where women were allegedly brought from Thailand, and gaps in current rules letting some centers reopen even after raids.

A new committee is set to draft stricter guidelines covering licensing, worker safety, and cross-gender massages within the next few months.

The hope is these changes will make spas safer for both workers and clients.