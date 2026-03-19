Maharashtra: Spas to need police nod for starting operations
Maharashtra is preparing guidelines that would require spa operators to obtain approval from the home department (police) before beginning operations, after rising worries about some centers being used for prostitution and human trafficking.
The move, pushed by BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe, comes after reports of illegal activities in cities like Pune and Navi Mumbai.
New guidelines will cover licensing, worker safety, cross-gender massages
Spas have been linked to several human trafficking cases recently, with at least 21 women allegedly pushed into the flesh trade in 2025, reports of an incident where women were allegedly brought from Thailand, and gaps in current rules letting some centers reopen even after raids.
A new committee is set to draft stricter guidelines covering licensing, worker safety, and cross-gender massages within the next few months.
The hope is these changes will make spas safer for both workers and clients.