Maharashtra: Teacher thrashes students after bike number plate bends
India
A teacher at Christ International School near Ahmedpur, Maharashtra, reportedly assaulted more than 30 students and staff after discovering his motorcycle's number plate was bent.
The situation escalated quickly, leaving several students with visible injuries and sparking concern across the school community.
Teacher suspended, handed over to police
Principal Zeba Nader suspended the teacher, Ujwal Soni, on the spot and handed him over to police.
She said immediate action had been taken, including terminating the teacher, calling police and filing an FIR.