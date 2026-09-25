Maharashtra tightens food safety checks under FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe

Food safety checks are getting a lot stricter, especially in Maharashtra, where the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Tukaram Mundhe is leading a push against unhygienic kitchens and misleading food labels.

Some businesses now ask for monthly audits instead of quarterly or half-yearly checks, making regular compliance part of running any food business.

Other states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, and West Bengal are following suit with more frequent inspections.