Maharashtra tightens food safety checks under FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe
Food safety checks are getting a lot stricter, especially in Maharashtra, where the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Tukaram Mundhe is leading a push against unhygienic kitchens and misleading food labels.
Some businesses now ask for monthly audits instead of quarterly or half-yearly checks, making regular compliance part of running any food business.
Other states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, and West Bengal are following suit with more frequent inspections.
Equinox Labs testing demand rises 150%
With all this extra scrutiny, Equinox Labs have seen demand from customers across Maharashtra jump up 150% in Maharashtra alone since June.
Legal firms are also busier as companies scramble for advice on staying compliant and protecting their reputation.
Plus, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is cracking down on food labels after the Supreme Court asked the regulator for a timeline to introduce stricter labels, so businesses now have to invest even more in lab tests and staff training to keep up.