Maharashtra to raise ₹2,500 crore via bond sale

Fresh 10-year bonds and long-term reissue

The government will auction fresh 10-year bonds worth ₹1,000 crore on March 24, plus a possible extra ₹500 crore if demand is high.

These start earning interest from March 25 and mature in 2036.

There's also a reissue of long-term bonds, ₹1,000 crore maturing in 2052 and another ₹530 crore maturing in 2047, both offering a steady 7.66% interest.