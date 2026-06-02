Maharashtra waives ₹4500-5000 cr for ineligible Ladki Bahin women

Review finds 14,000 men wrongly benefited

The government began evaluating its beneficiary list in January 2025 showed that out of 80 lakh beneficiaries who missed recent payments, about 25 to 30 lakh didn't actually qualify (think: earning over ₹2.5 lakh a year or owning four-wheelers).

Plus, there were even 14,000 men who sneaked in and grabbed over ₹25 crore. They'll have to return it.

The government has already recovered funds from five lakh ineligible employees and was open to reopening eKYC so eligible women who missed the deadline for genuine reasons can still get the monthly ₹1,500 benefit.