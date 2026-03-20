Maharashtra women's commission head in soup over alleged rape rituals
Rupali Chakankar, head of Maharashtra's women's commission and NCP leader, is facing major backlash after videos surfaced of her taking part in rituals with Ashok Kharat, a self-styled astrologer recently arrested on charges of repeatedly raping a woman for over three years.
Police also found dozens of suspicious videos and other evidence at Kharat's properties.
Chakankar denies any wrongdoing.
The case is raising bigger questions about women's safety
The controversy has led to loud calls for Chakankar to step down, with activists and politicians worried her political influence may have helped shield Kharat or could interfere with the investigation.
The case is sparking bigger conversations around women's safety, trust in those in power, and whether leaders are being held accountable when serious allegations surface.