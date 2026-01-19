Maharashtra's election ink under scrutiny after tampering claims
India
After videos surfaced showing voting marks being wiped off with nail polish remover, Maharashtra's Election Commission (SEC) has ordered lab tests on the marker pens used in the January 15 civic polls.
All 29 municipal bodies have been told to send in samples for testing.
Why does it matter?
Opposition leaders say the marker ink was too easy to remove, raising concerns about possible vote tampering.
The SEC insists their ink is indelible once dry and that messing with it is a serious offense.
Still, to restore trust, they're switching back to classic indelible ink for upcoming local elections—a move some call overdue.