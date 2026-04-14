Maharashtra's Mallikarjun Aarekari accused of killing son over paternity doubts

Mallikarjun Aarekari confessed after technical checks

On March 16, Aarekari took his son to a remote spot near the Krishna River under the excuse of enrolling him in school and allegedly killed him there.

The body was found two days later but was not immediately identified.

When the boy's mother reported him missing on his birthday, police from two states teamed up, eventually uncovering inconsistencies in Aarekari's story.

After further questioning and technical checks, he confessed to planning and carrying out the crime.