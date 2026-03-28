Mahavir Jayanti March 31 commemorates Lord Mahavir's birth in Bihar
India
Mahavir Jayanti, honoring the birth of Lord Mahavir, falls on March 31 this year, marking 2,624 years since his birth in Bihar.
Mahavir's journey from royalty to spiritual leader laid the foundation for Jain values like nonviolence and truth, which still guide millions.
March 30 observance features Rath Yatra
The festival kicks off early on March 30 and wraps up the next morning.
Devotees mark the day with prayers, meditation, and readings from Jain texts.
The highlight is the colorful Rath Yatra, a chariot procession with singing and hymns that brings communities together in India.