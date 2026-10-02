Mahe's Abootti Valliyil executed at Dammam prison in methamphetamine case
Abootti Valliyil, a 41-year-old from Mahe, was executed at Dammam prison in Saudi Arabia on September 27, 2026, in a drug-smuggling case.
His family says he was tricked by a customer from Kannur into unknowingly carrying 43kg of methamphetamine hidden in a car's fuel tank while crossing the Saudi-Oman border.
The case has put a spotlight on how strict Gulf drug laws can impact Indians working abroad.
Family alleges ₹2.5L taken, demands investigation
Abootti's family, who were waiting for him at Calicut airport, only learned about his arrest days later.
What started as a 25-year prison sentence turned into execution after an appeal.
The family also alleged that another person took ₹2.5 lakh from them after promising to help obtain Abootti's release, and the family alleged that the man who sent Abootti with the vehicle had admitted that he deceived him and later offered money to settle the matter, their efforts could not save him.
Now, they are demanding accountability and a deeper investigation into how this happened.