Mahe's Abootti Valliyil executed at Dammam prison in methamphetamine case

Abootti Valliyil, a 41-year-old from Mahe, was executed at Dammam prison in Saudi Arabia on September 27, 2026, in a drug-smuggling case.

His family says he was tricked by a customer from Kannur into unknowingly carrying 43kg of methamphetamine hidden in a car's fuel tank while crossing the Saudi-Oman border.

The case has put a spotlight on how strict Gulf drug laws can impact Indians working abroad.