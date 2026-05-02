Mahesh Patel admits safety lapses after Bargi Dam sinking
India
A cruise boat sank in Madhya Pradesh's Bargi Dam on April 30, leaving nine people dead.
The operator, Mahesh Patel, has now admitted to some serious safety lapses, like handing out life jackets too late and sailing with fewer crew than required.
He also said he wasn't aware of any weather warnings before setting off.
Madhya Pradesh fires Patel, launches probe
Patel called the tragedy an "act of nature," blaming sudden strong winds and waves for the accident, but still insisted that safety steps were followed.
The state government has fired Patel and two others for negligence and launched a high-level inquiry to see if all protocols were actually followed.