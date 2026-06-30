Mahima Rajput is set to represent India at Mission ShakthiSAT
India
Mahima Rajput, a 14-year-old 10th-grade student, is set to represent India at Mission ShakthiSAT, a worldwide program bringing together students from 108 countries to build and launch satellites.
The mission encourages girls in STEM and promotes global teamwork in space science.
Mahima will join the satellite integration activities in Delhi this August.
Mahima Rajput to build 2 satellites
After her principal suggested she apply, Mahima dove into tough training on space science and satellite technology, earning her spot on the team.
She will help build two satellites, one for low Earth orbit and one headed for the moon, with an international group of young minds.
The big launch is scheduled for October.