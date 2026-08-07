Mahindra Thar fined while aiding flood relief in Pathanamthitta district
A Mahindra Thar that was helping with flood rescue in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district was fined by the Motor Vehicles Department.
The penalty sparked public frustration since the vehicle was supporting relief efforts in areas hit by heavy rains and floods.
Kerala's Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has promised to look into the matter after speaking directly with the owner.
Thar owner Amal fined ₹7,000
Owner Amal was stopped while buying spare parts and fined ₹7,000: ₹5,000 for aftermarket auxiliary lights and ₹2,000 for not having a valid pollution certificate.
He accepted the fine but felt it was unfair during emergency work, especially since the extra lights were not even switched on at the time of inspection.
The incident has kicked off a debate about whether rules should be more flexible when vehicles are used for disaster relief.