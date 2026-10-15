Mahua Moitra asks SC permission to stay at Krishnanagar
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has asked the Supreme Court for permission to stay at Krishnanagar's Circuit House during Durga Puja, saying she needs proper protection while visiting her constituency.
The court will take up her request on Friday, with Justice Joymalya Bagchi highlighting the need for arrangements so she can visit her constituency.
Mahua Moitra removed from circuit house
On August 14, Moitra was removed from the Circuit House by local officials (even though she had booked a room) after a crowd showed up demanding she leave.
Calling it harassment, she wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker and took legal action.
Now, while the West Bengal government says it will respond soon, Moitra is pushing for quick relief since the festival is just around the corner.
The court will hear both sides on Friday.