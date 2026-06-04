Major Abhilasha Barak wins 2025 UN Military Gender Advocate award
India
Major Abhilasha Barak from the Indian Army just picked up the 2025 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.
She was honored in New York for her work with U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon, especially on International Day of U.N. Peacekeepers.
Abhilasha Barak launches women's recovery programs
Leading India's Female Engagement Team, Barak launched programs to support women recovering from conflict: think community outreach, health workshops, and training for economic independence.
She also pushed for gender inclusion among peacekeepers.
Fun fact: she made history in 2022 as the first woman combat helicopter pilot in the Indian Army, and now joins only two other Indians who have won this award before her.