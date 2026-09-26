Major banks closed September 26 before UFBU strike September 28-30
India
Quick heads-up: Major banks like SBI, HDFC, and ICICI will be closed on Saturday, September 26, due to the usual weekend policy.
Right after that, a nationwide bank strike is set for September 28-30. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) is behind the strike, pushing for a five-day workweek and better pension benefits.
Plan banking transactions on September 27
Branches will be open as usual on Sunday, September 27, so that's your window if you need in-person banking before the strike days.
While branches are closed during this period, digital options like UPI, net banking, and ATMs will still work fine.
If you have important transactions coming up, it's smart to plan ahead and check your bank's updates so you don't get caught off guard.