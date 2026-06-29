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Noida: Major fire at high-rise building after suspected AC blast
The blaze was reportedly triggered by an AC unit

Noida: Major fire at high-rise building after suspected AC blast

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 29, 2026
10:12 am
What's the story

A major fire broke out on the 22nd floor of Aranya Society in Sector 119, Noida, on Monday. Preliminary reports suggest the blaze was triggered by an air conditioner (AC) unit explosion. Six fire tenders are currently at the scene battling the flames. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

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Visuals from Noida

Emergency response

CFO, local police at the scene

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar and local police are also present at the site, overseeing rescue and firefighting operations. In an update, Chief Fire Officer Pardeep Kumar said, "The fire was contained to the flat and prevented from spreading with the help of three teams of Fire personnel, six fire engines... The affected family had informed us of a fire in their AC. They had vacated the flat as soon as the fire broke out."

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