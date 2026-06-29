Noida: Major fire at high-rise building after suspected AC blast
What's the story
A major fire broke out on the 22nd floor of Aranya Society in Sector 119, Noida, on Monday. Preliminary reports suggest the blaze was triggered by an air conditioner (AC) unit explosion. Six fire tenders are currently at the scene battling the flames. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Noida
#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at a a flat at Aranya Society, Sector-119, within the jurisdiction of the Sector-113 police station. Six fire service tenders have arrived at the scene. Firefighting operations are underway. There have been no casualties as of now. pic.twitter.com/sKTFv8zqjm— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026
Emergency response
CFO, local police at the scene
The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar and local police are also present at the site, overseeing rescue and firefighting operations. In an update, Chief Fire Officer Pardeep Kumar said, "The fire was contained to the flat and prevented from spreading with the help of three teams of Fire personnel, six fire engines... The affected family had informed us of a fire in their AC. They had vacated the flat as soon as the fire broke out."