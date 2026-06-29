Noida: Major fire at high-rise building after suspected AC blast

Emergency response

CFO, local police at the scene

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar and local police are also present at the site, overseeing rescue and firefighting operations. In an update, Chief Fire Officer Pardeep Kumar said, "The fire was contained to the flat and prevented from spreading with the help of three teams of Fire personnel, six fire engines... The affected family had informed us of a fire in their AC. They had vacated the flat as soon as the fire broke out."