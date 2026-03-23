Major update for air travelers: DGCA releases flight schedule
India
Big update for travelers: India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, just rolled out the domestic flight schedule for March 29 to October 24, 2026.
Alongside this, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is removing temporary fare caps that were set last year to keep ticket prices steady during disruptions.
What to expect now?
With fare caps gone, airlines can now price tickets based on demand and supply.
The Ministry says airlines should still keep things fair and transparent: no wild price hikes.
Officials will be keeping an eye on fares, especially during busy times or if flights get disrupted.
If you're booking ahead, double-check your flight details since schedules might change for operational reasons.