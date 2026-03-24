Major water cut in Mumbai on March 29; details here

If you live in Khar West or Santacruz West, expect a total water shutdown on March 29 between 4am and 8:30am. In Bandra West, spots like Bazar Road, Jain Mandir Road, and D'Monte Road will also be dry during those hours. Other popular areas (Hill Road, Perry Road, Carter Road, RK Patkar Road, and nearby localities) will lose supply from 10am to 2pm.

Low pressure, partial cuts in some localities

Some places like Khar Danda Koliwada, Dandpada and Chuim Gaothan, and some parts of Gazdarbandh (slum) will have low water pressure between 5:30pm and 10:00pm.

Plus, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Pali Gaothan, Pali Hill, and parts of Bandra/Khar West will see another shutdown Saturday night from 10pm to 1am.

The BMC has urged residents to store adequate water in advance and to boil and filter drinking water for the next four to five days.