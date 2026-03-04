Malayalam is now Kerala's only official language
Big update from Kerala: Malayalam is now the sole official language of administration in the state.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar signed the Malayalam Language Bill 2025 into law on March 4, 2026.
From now on, government and aided schools will have to teach Malayalam as the compulsory first language up to Class 10.
Bill takes care of students, communities that don't speak Malayalam
Worried about students or communities who don't speak Malayalam?
The bill makes sure Tamil and Kannada speakers in notified areas can still use their own languages for official stuff—and they'll get replies in those languages too.
Plus, students from other states or countries who don't speak Malayalam won't have to take the language exam in higher classes, so everyone stays included.